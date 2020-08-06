Two Canton residents charged with making meth

CANTON — Two Canton residents were arrested after police allegedly found materials to make methamphetamine while executing a search warrant at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the town.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Scott Wright, 32, of Churchill Street, Canton, and Amber Gilmore, 28, of Canton, with a felony count of third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were charged after detectives and deputies located materials to make methamphetamine, as well as approximately a half gram of methamphetamine while executing the search warrant.
They were arraigned virtually in Morristown Town Court and were released to reappear at a later date.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by members of the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.