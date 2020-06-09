CHAUMONT — Two people face charges after $6,360 in damage was allegedly done to private property on the Morris Tract Road during a gathering in April.
Kathryndani B. Hassinger, 27, Evans Mills, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony. Troopers said they were called to a residence on the road in the town of Lyme on April 21 after the property owner noticed two vehicles were stuck in the mud and had caused a significant amount of damage to the property.
Troopers said a bonfire had been held at the location. Benjamin S. Keigley, 25, Fort Drum, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for allegedly driving a vehicle to the party without the vehicle owner’s permission.
Ms. Hassinger was arraigned via Skype and was released on her own recognizance. Mr. Keigley was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Lyme Town Court.
