LAKE CLEAR — State police pursued two Connecticut residents who allegedly stole a car from a gas station parking lot in Brushton on Monday afternoon. The pursuit reached a top speed of 100 mph and ended when the car crashed in a ditch near the Adirondack Regional Airport in Lake Clear.
Police responded to the Stewart’s Shop on Washington Street in Brushton at 2:35 p.m. for a report of a 2020 Chevrolet Spark stolen from the parking lot. Police located the vehicle traveling east, away from Brushton, on state Route 458 in the town of Santa Clara.
The car turned south onto state Route 30, traveling at a high rate of speed, and police pursued, following the car through Paul Smiths to Lake Clear, where State Police ended the 20-mile pursuit out of concern for public safety.
Shortly after, the driver crashed the car into a ditch at the intersection of Franklin County Route 50, McMaster Road, and state Route 186. Both occupants were taken into custody.
Police identified the driver as Alicia M. Walsh, 34, and the passenger as Miasa T. Hill, 24, both of Vernon, Connecticut. Police said Hill initially gave troopers false identifying information, but after determining her real identity, troopers discovered she was a parolee in Connecticut and the subject of an arrest warrant from the Connecticut Department of Correction.
Hill was also found in possession of a smoking device containing a narcotic substance and a stolen credit card, troopers said.
Police charged Walsh with third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, as well as third-degree unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
Hill was charged with third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, as well as seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors. She was additionally charged as a fugitive from justice pertaining to her arrest warrant in Connecticut.
