LOWVILLE — A former Deer River man is charged with not updating his address with the state sex offender registry.
Terick R. Goodwin, 48, is designated as a Level 1 sex offender — the lowest of the three possible ratings — and although his name is not listed on the online state registry because of that low designation, he is still required to “update any change in address within a 10 day limit,” according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The sheriff’s office charged Goodwin on Tuesday with a felony first-offense sex offender registry violation. The date by which he should have been registered was Feb. 25.
He was arraigned in Martinsburg Centralized Arraignment Part Court and held in the county jail without bond, the release said.
Goodwin was released from prison after his 2019 guilty plea to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child was vacated by the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, in December because of “impermissible coercion” by the judge presiding over the plea, Judge Daniel R. King.
Goodwin will have a new trial on the charges, with Jefferson County Court Judge David A. Renzi presiding. A trial date has not yet been set.
The new sex offender registry charge is not related to the 2019 charges against Goodwin.
Willard E. Bailey Jr., 31, of Tillman Road in New Bremen, was also charged by the sheriff’s office on Feb. 28 with a felony first-offense sex offender registration violation.
Bailey, a Level 2 sex offender, is a parolee who was found to have an unregistered smart phone with internet access.
“Per sex offender registry laws, all sex offenders are obligated to register any internet access providers that they use,” the release said.
Bailey is on the registry because of a 2012 first-degree criminal sexual act conviction with a 16-year-old victim who was physically helpless. His address on the registry is the Lewis County jail in Lowville.
He was arraigned in Watson Justice CAP Court and held in county jail on $1,000 cash bail and a parole warrant.
