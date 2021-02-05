CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people this week on felony drug charges following the execution of a search warrant in Canton.
Joshua D. Martin, 41, of Canton, and Shannon N. Gilford, 29, of Harlem, were each charged Wednesday night with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
Police allege the pair was in possession of 110 wax packets containing fentanyl and roughly 24 grams of crack cocaine. Police said they also found digital scales and packing material during the search.
Mr. Gilford was released on appearance tickets, and Mr. Martin was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, for violating conditions of parole.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Canton village police, state police, U.S. Border Patrol, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision
The investigation is ongoing.
