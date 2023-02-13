CANTON — Two Massena residents were arrested in Canton for possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to sell it.
On Saturday, St. Lawrence County Sheriff deputies charged Sonia M. Garrow, 40, and Thomas I. Borsellino, 34, with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They’re accused of possessing 69 baggies of cocaine and 20 packets of fentanyl.
