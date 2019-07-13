LOWVILLE — In an “underage drinking initiative” around Lewis County in six towns and two villages by the State Police, only two establishments were caught in the net.
According to the Troop D news release on the initiative conducted on Thursday, of the 13 stores checked, only Greig Store, 5529 Greig Rd, Glenfield, in the town of Greig, and Hilltop Market, 1187 State Route 26, West Leyden, in the town of Lewis, “were found not to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21.”
Rebecca C. Lynch, 25, of Martinsburg and Cynthia M. Nellnback, 56, of West Leyden, were each charged with misdemeanor first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old as a result.
Establishments that “were in compliance” with alcohol sale laws were Sliders, 6215 Number Four Rd in the town of Lowville; Cliffs Store, 3205 Route 12, Port Leyden, in the town of Leyden; Brantingham General Store, 5508 Partridgeville Rd, in the town of Watson; Nice N Easy, 3033 State Route 26, Constableville, in the town of West Turin; and in Lyons Falls, Stewarts, 3906 Route 12 and Lyons Falls Liquors, 6085 McAlpine St.
In Lowville, five stores were tested including Stewarts, 7491 S. State St.; Sunoco A Plus, 7509 S. State St.; FasTrac, 5610 Shady Ave.; Kinney Drugs, 7395 Utica Blvd.; and Parkway Liquors—5405 Parkway Dr.
In April, the New York State Liquor Authority and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced in a news release that along with local law enforcement agencies they would be conducting statewide sweeps of locations holding liquor licenses - such as bars, restaurants, liquor stores and grocery stores - looking for fake identification and retailers who sell alcohol to minors.
