WATERTOWN — Two men were charged by city police after they allegedly broke into an apartment on Boyd Street on Monday evening.
Skylar J. Grega, 28, of 310 Miller St., Theresa, and Justin M. Lawrence, 23, of 614 Beach Road, Gouverneur, were arrested shortly after 10 p.m.
According to police reports, the two men allegedly used a large rock to break the Plexiglas out of a window and enter 820 Boyd St., Apt. 1.
Mr. Grega then allegedly stole two New York state driver’s licenses, a STREAM identification card and 401k paperwork from Jason Carrier during the entry.
Mr. Grega was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. Mr. Lawrence was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Both were held in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending an arraignment hearing.
