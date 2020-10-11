LOWVILLE — Two New Jersey men were charged with larceny by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after allegedly stealing cash from an ATM.
According to the sheriff’s office, at about 2:42 a.m., Lewis County 911 received a call reporting that an ATM inside the Riverview Lodge in Lowville had been broken into.
After further investigation, the two suspects — Joseph J. Capo Jr, 49, of Atco, N.J., and James N. Amoroso, 45, of Clark, N.J. — were located at the Ramada Inn in Watertown by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies. The two men were arrested by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and taken to be arraigned in the CAP Court of Harrisburg/Montague/Pinckney, after which Mr. Amoroso was released on his own recognizance.
Mr. Capo was detained at the Lewis County jail and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service for an active warrant out of New Jersey.
