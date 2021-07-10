WATERTOWN — The deputy and trooper turned on the street shortly after 7 p.m. June 22 and immediately noticed a crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside an apartment complex on Ohio Street in Watertown. Amid the crowd, a 15-year-old was unconscious and losing blood rapidly.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Hughes and state Trooper Sean Iles worked to save the bleeding teen. Now they are being recognized for their efforts. The sheriff’s office is planning to issue Mr. Hughes a letter of commendation for the incident.
“They really saved his life,” Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said.
It’s not the first time they’ve worked together to save a life. The two were part of a group of officers who also pulled a man from a burning motel room in Watertown in January.
This time it was when police say an 18-year-old stabbed a 13-year-old and two 15-year-old boys between buildings 5 and 6 at Eastbrook Apartments. The 18-year-old suspect ran from the scene but was ultimately taken into custody and was cooperative with law enforcement. As of last week, the city police were still considering self-defense as a motive for the stabbing.
Two of the boys had minor cuts, but the third was stabbed in an artery of his upper thigh, sending him into unconsciousness as he lay in a pool of his own blood.
Passing through the crowd, Trooper Iles and Deputy Hughes went to work to save his life, wrapping tourniquets and plugging the wound with a thumb. The seriously injured 15-year-old was flown to a hospital in Syracuse for surgery that day.
Deputy Hughes, who served two tours in Afghanistan as an infantryman in the Army, later said working to save the teen brought up a lot of memories.
“I’ve had soldiers laying in that same position,” he said, “not from knife wounds but from gunshot wounds, apparently lifeless and bleeding all over the place.”
The pair were roughly a mile away when the stabbing occurred. Deputy Hughes was patrolling Eastern Boulevard when he saw Trooper Iles at a boat launch to Black River, searching for a runaway 12-year-old. Deputy Hughes offered to help his colleague locate the boy, but it wasn’t long before they heard the stabbing call.
Both came off Eastern Boulevard to see the “chaotic” scene of between 100 and 150 people outside at the apartment, Deputy Hughes said. People were screaming that someone was stabbed. “People were running around everywhere,” he said.
Before they could get to work, Trooper Iles and Deputy Hughes needed to confirm the attacker was no longer a threat. Once they could confirm he had fled from the scene, the two officers began working on the 15-year-old.
Trooper Iles was the first to wrap a tourniquet around the kid’s leg, as high and as tight as he could.
“Iles was quick,” Deputy Hughes said. “Training kicked in for him and he knew exactly what to do.”
The bleeding hadn’t stopped yet, so Deputy Hughes came in with a second tourniquet, which all officers in the area carry on hand.
“I’ve done it on my soldiers in Afghanistan who have been wounded,” he said. “I’ve done it on Afghan civilians, Afghan army and police guys who have been wounded, and it was done to me when my leg was wounded.”
With the amount of blood around him and soaking his pants, it was difficult to locate the origin of the wound. The 15-year-old had lost enough blood to further revert Deputy Hughes to his experiences in Afghanistan, which is to do whatever you can to stop the bleeding.
“You want to be able to carry stuff with you to pack wounds without having to do that,” Deputy Hughes said. “But worse comes to worse, when you’re in the middle of a battlefield, if you don’t have that, you use what resources you have. If there’s grass, you use it. Pack that wound and worry about infections later. At the end of the day, you have to stop the bleeding.”
His resource that day was his thumb, which Deputy Hughes used to plug the wound after they found it.
“It absolutely worked,” Trooper Iles said. “It’s what ended up stopping the bleeding.”
The officers, firefighters and EMS personnel worked together to move the boy to the ambulance, while Deputy Hughes kept his finger plugged in the wound.
“We did not do anything out of the ordinary or heroic,” Deputy Hughes said. “It was a team effort. We did the same thing I think any of my colleagues at state, local and county would have done.”
The 15-year-old was released from the hospital in Syracuse shortly after undergoing surgery, marking the second life-saving incident involving both Trooper Iles and Deputy Hughes since January.
“It’s been a little bit of a crazy year, for everybody I think,” Deputy Hughes said. “A joke was kind of made between Iles and I about how this is the second time and we have to stop meeting like this.”
