WATERTOWN — Two local people were charged on Monday with assaulting two teenagers during July 25 incidents at their home.
Richard J. Flake, 48, of 336 W. Main St., Apt. 404, Watertown, and Brittney A. Bartholomew-Flake, 38, of 207 Wealtha Ave., Apt. 620-B, were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Police said he punched a 16-year-old boy several times at 9:55 p.m. July 25, while she is accused of hitting a 14-year-old girl with a piece of wood earlier in the night.
The incidents occurred in her apartment.
They were given appearance tickets for Sept. 25 in Watertown City Court.
