WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bree L. Shultz, 14, of Cape Vincent, and Jacob T. House, 17, of Natural Bridge.
The teens were last seen early Tuesday morning in Natural Bridge operating an olive green 2000 Honda Recon 250 ATV with New York registration 93JA56. Neither were dressed for weather conditions and their whereabouts are unknown.
Their disappearance appears intentional and they may be in the Natural Bridge, Harrisville or Carthage area. Sheriff’s office ATV and road patrols are searching the area with assistance from state police, NYS Forest Rangers, state Department of Environmental Conservation Police, Natural Bridge Fire Department, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Carthage police.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Jefferson County dispatch at 315-786-2601, reference file 20S012983.
