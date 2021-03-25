MASSENA — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Massena Border Patrol Station assisted the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department during a vehicle pursuit that began in Quebec, Canada on March 16.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services initiated a vehicle pursuit in Snye, Quebec. Police said the vehicle continued south, illegally entering the United States from Canada where the pursuit was taken over by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police.
Border Patrol agents then assisted in the pursuit as it continued toward the village of Massena. During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly intentionally crashed his vehicle into two Border Patrol vehicles on three separate occasions before finally coming to a stop.
The driver, an unnamed 25-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested and charged by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and multiple speeding violations. There were no reported injuries during the incident.
“Our Border Patrol Agents continue to exemplify commitment to secure our nation and the communities we live in,” Massena Station Patrol Agent in Charge Wade Laughman said in a statement. “This example also shows the importance and strength of law enforcements partnerships we have in northern New York.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.