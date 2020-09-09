ALEXANDRIA BAY — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a number of different drugs on a boat at the Heart Island port of entry over Labor Day weekend.
Officers came across a rented boat with a 34-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman aboard docked at the Heart Island port of entry on Sunday. According to a press release, when talking with the two people to ascertain if they had crossed the border from Canada, officers smelled marijuana.
After getting permission to search the vessel, officers discovered a backpack with about 200 grams of marijuana, more than 80 grams of THC oil and nine MDMA, or ecstasy, pills. There were also Adderall pills and hashish butter on the boat.
Both people were taken to the Alexandria Bay port of entry, processed and turned over to the state police.
