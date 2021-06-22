CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted a Jefferson County man on six felony and two misdemeanor counts related to a fatal October car crash in the town of Pitcairn.
Mason J. Reisinger, 19, of Carthage, was indicted June 17 on felony charges of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree vehicular assault. The grand jury also returned misdemeanor indictments for two counts of driving while intoxicated. Reisinger turns 20 in August.
Reisinger is accused of killing 20-year-old Isaiah A. Thomas, of Watertown, and injuring others on Oct. 3, while driving along Route 3 in Pitcairn.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested Reisinger in December, alleging his blood alcohol concentration was 0.09% at the time of the crash. They determined Reisinger was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra westbound on Route 3 when he lost control of the vehicle at a turn.
Several passengers were in the vehicle, and Mr. Thomas was ejected from a rear seat and pronounced dead at the scene. Reisinger and two other people were hospitalized for injuries, according to sheriff’s deputies.
The indictment accuses Reisinger of “recklessly” causing Mr. Thomas’ death and the injuries to the other passengers. State criminal law defines “recklessly” as being aware of “substantial and unjustifiable risk” and consciously disregarding the risk.
If convicted of second-degree manslaughter, Reisinger faces up to 15 years in prison. For each count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a conviction carries a maximum seven-year prison term.
The minimum prison sentence for a second-degree assault conviction is two years, the maximum is seven. Second-degree vehicular assault is punishable by a maximum four-year term.
The DWI misdemeanors carry a one-year potential prison sentence and license revocation for at least six months. Additional fines may be attached to all of Reisinger’s charges, if convicted.
The New York BAC threshold for DWI charges is 0.08% or greater. Felony aggravated DWI comes into play with BACs of at least 0.18%, when a driver has previously been convicted of DWI or when a minor younger than 16 is in the vehicle, under Leandra’s Law. Drivers can also be charged with driving while ability impaired, or DWAI, for having a BAC between 0.05% and 0.07%, and any driver younger than 21 with a BAC of at least 0.02% can face DWI charges.
Reisinger is being represented by the county Public Defender’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.