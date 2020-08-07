WATERTOWN — The union representing state correctional officers said illegal drugs were found this week in packages mailed to inmates at Watertown and Gouverneur Correctional Facilities.
The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Inc. said in a statement Friday that staff discovered synthetic marijuana and Suboxone in packages mailed from Brooklyn and Long Island.
On Aug. 1, an officer processing packages at the Watertown prison noticed five boxes of cigars had been tampered with and found a green leafy substance inside all 25 cigars. The substance tested positive for synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2. The drugs weighed three ounces and were mailed from Brooklyn.
On the same day, an officer processing boxes of oatmeal pies at Gouverneur discovered the individual packages inside the boxes had been tampered with. He opened the packages and discovered 29 cellophane bundles. In eight bundles there was 27 grams of synthetic marijuana. In the remaining 21 bundles, there were 91 orange strips that tested positive for Suboxone. The drugs were mailed from Long Island, the union said.
The union is again calling on the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to implement a Secure Vendor Program to help prevent the introduction of contraband into state prisons.
