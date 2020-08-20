WATERTOWN — A 43-year-old alleged drug dealer was charged a half-dozen times after authorities say a gun he was carrying during a foot chase Wednesday evening fired when he threw it on the ground.
At about 2 p.m., members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force responded to the Woolworth Building on Public Square to assist parole officers with an investigation.
The investigation was focused on apartment 405 in the building, which is the residence of parolee Michael H. Townsend. A search warrant had been obtained for the apartment, which resulted in a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, narcotics and cash being seized.
As detectives cleared the location, another man, James E.R.L Christian, 43, was seen in the area. A sealed indictment for drug sales and possession had been issued for Mr. Christian.
When task force members attempted to take Mr. Christian into custody, he fled on foot with a handgun in his waistband.
During the pursuit, which appeared to head toward Top of the Square plaza parking lot across the street from the county building, Mr. Christian allegedly discarded the firearm, which resulted in an accidental discharge of the weapon. Mr. Christian complied with officers afterward and was taken into custody. No injuries resulted from the accidental discharge, and the firearm was recovered at the scene, a press release from the task force stated.
Mr. Christian was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was processed and held pending an arraignment hearing. Additional arrests and charges are pending.
Witnesses Wednesday evening described a tense situation in which they saw police with their guns drawn and yelling at the suspect to get on the ground.
A witness, who declined to identify himself, said he had just walked out of Bistro 108 on Court Street when he saw a commotion.
“Oh, I said, ‘there’s three guys with guns running after a guy,’” before deciding to call Jefferson County 911 dispatch about what he was seeing, the man said.
The man wasn’t sure what was going on. He saw the men running from the direction of Washington Street and down Arsenal Street before going out of view near Top of the Square and then hearing “a very, very soft gunshot.”
Three women were inside a nail salon in the plaza when they, too, saw a disturbance with a man running after another man along the building that houses ABC50.
The man chasing the other one yelled for him to get on the ground, the women said. One of the witnesses said she saw the suspect “throw something to the side” while he was going to the ground.
The women said they weren’t scared during the incident, but they were nervous with “anxiety” because they didn’t know what was going on.
Yellow caution tape cordoned off the Jeep in the parking lot Wednesday evening and a black gun holster was laying a few feet from the vehicle while investigators were trying to figure out exactly how the gun went off and whether the Jeep was hit by the stray bullet, or by the gun itself. A small mark was visible on the passenger side near the windshield.
Police said the vehicle was not involved in the foot chase and belonged to someone who had parked it in the parking lot earlier.
The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force was assisted by the state Division of Parole, the Watertown Police Road Patrol and ID unit, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the state police. Both investigations are ongoing. Additional charges and arrests are pending.
