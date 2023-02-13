GOUVERNEUR — State police say an autopsy performed on a 72-year-old man whose body was discovered in a cemetery shows he died of sharp-force injury to the neck. The manner of death has officially been ruled a homicide.
Troopers say they received a call around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after a resident adjacent to East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road reported discovering thr body, which turned out to be that of Ronald E. Durham of Route 11 in Gouverneur.
The investigation led to troopers charging Frederick A. Wing, 22, of Van Buren Road in Gouverneur, with second-degree murder in connection with Mr. Durham’s death. Investigators say the two were acquaintances.
Police aren’t commenting on the type of weapon that may have been used. They also won’t say if Wing has made any admissions to police. As it is still early in the investigation, troopers as of Monday morning would not comment on how long Mr. Durham had been dead before his body was found.
Wing is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail, pending further court action, police said.
