WingMug

Frederick A. Wing, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after state police found the body of a 72-year-old man in a Gouverneur cemetery. Photo provided

GOUVERNEUR —GOUVERNEUR - State police say an autopsy performed on a 72-year-old man whose body was discovered in a cemetery shows he died of sharp force injury to the neck. The manner of death has officially been ruled a homicide.

Troopers say they received a call around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after a resident adjacent to East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road reported discovering body, which turned out to be that of Ronald E. Durham of U.S. Route 11 in Gouverneur.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.