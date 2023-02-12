GOUVERNEUR —GOUVERNEUR - State police say an autopsy performed on a 72-year-old man whose body was discovered in a cemetery shows he died of sharp force injury to the neck. The manner of death has officially been ruled a homicide.
UPDATE: Autopsy reveals cause of death in Gouverneur
- Times staff report
-
- Updated
- 0
Troopers say they received a call around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after a resident adjacent to East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road reported discovering body, which turned out to be that of Ronald E. Durham of U.S. Route 11 in Gouverneur.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Last chance to file a petition to run for Lowville mayor or trustee
- Gouverneur caps 19-1 season besting Bulldogs
- Chiefs’ 24-point second half shocks Eagles for Super Bowl LVII victory
- UPDATE: Autopsy reveals cause of death in Gouverneur
- Zoo New York to celebrate wolverine’s life on Valentine’s Day
- Antique snow machines on display in South Colton
- City Council to hear status report on water treatment project
- Expedited review of Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River regulation plan enters second phase
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Autopsy reveals cause of death in Gouverneur
-
Frontier League girls basketball: Golden Knights, Warriors, Lions and Vikings all repeat as champions
-
Judge Storie recuses himself from murder case after attorneys question his impartiality
-
Nine Frontier League wrestlers clinch berths in state tournament in Albany
-
SNAP benefits remain at maximum this month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.