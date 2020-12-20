FORT DRUM — A Fort Drum soldier is in custody in connection with the death of a fellow soldier who was reported missing Saturday.
First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller told The Sussex County Herald-Tribune that the body of Cpl. Hayden A. Harris, 20, was found in a wooded area in Byram Township, Sussex County, N.J., and a fellow soldier was taken into custody in connection with his death.
Cpl. Harris was meeting with another Fort Drum soldier, Jamaal Mellish, 23, “for some type of vehicle exchange” in Watertown when the meeting escalated, according to the New Jersey newspaper.
Investigators believe Mr. Mellish “abducted” Cpl. Harris in the corporal’s vehicle and drove him to the New York City area, then over state lines to New jersey, according to the news report.
The corporal was killed in a wooded area, near a cul-de-sac, in Byram. Byram firefighters stumbled upon the scene Saturday when they found a pair of shoes belonging to him and some of other personal belongings, the prosector told the newspaper.
An unidentified juvenile also was inside the vehicle when they ended up in Sussex County, according the newspaper.
Mr. Mellish was taken into custody, awaiting extradition to New Jersey. He was expected to be formally charged on Sunday.
Sgt. Daniel DeWald of the Byram Town Police Department confirmed Mr. Mellish was in custody in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office turned him over to Fort Drum MPs, a sheriff department official said.
Sgt. DeWald could not provide more details because it’s “an ongoing investigation.”
But the Sussex County prosecutor’s office and the police department plan on providing more information about the investigation Monday.
Cpl. Harris was last seen between 8 p.m. on Dec. 17, and 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, Fort Drum officials have said.
Fort Drum officials had asked the public to be on the look out for Cpl. Harris’ 2017 Mustang, but he was taken to New Jersey in another vehicle he owned, 2017 white Chevrolet Silverado, Sgt. DeWald said.
“It was a little confusing what happened to between the two,” he said, adding those details might come out Monday.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies pulled Mr. Mellish over after spotting the Silverado sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday on Outer Arsenal Street in Watertown.
Contacted early Sunday evening, 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs, LTC Kamil Sztalkoper, of 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs, said he had not heard that a soldier was in custody in connection with Cpl. Harris’ death.
He referred questions to Christopher Grey, of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, who could not be reached for comment.
Mr. Mueller also could not be reached for comment.
Cpl. Harris, who was posthumously promoted to that rank and awarded the Army Commendation Medal. His unit, C Troop, 1-89 Calvary, Fort Drum, reported him missing just hours after losing contact.
Members of the Fort Drum community, and Cpl. Harris’ family, are mourning his death.
“We are devastated,” said Brigadier Gen. Brett T. Funck, acting senior commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division. “It was well known here that Cpl. Harris was a great soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and family, I hear again and again how he was also, and most importantly, a really wonderful, caring person.”
Cpl. Harris, who is from Guys, Tenn., joined the Army in March 2019. After training at Fort Benning, Ga., he arrived to Fort Drum in July 2019.
His awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. He graduated Air Assault School in 2019.
“Corporal Harris had excellent teammates in the 1-89 Cavalry Regiment. I am proud of their quick action and hope that they can find some comfort in knowing they ultimately helped law enforcement officers locate Corporal Harris and greatly empowered the investigation into his disappearance,” Brig. Gen. Funck said.
“Our community is far-flung but close-knit. And in very tough times like this, we are especially grateful for the incredible relationships we have with our families, our friends, our community, and our partners,” he added.
Cpl. Harris is survived by his mother, father and sister.
Several police agencies in multiple states assisted with the investigation.
The Army CID is working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Sussex County Prosecutors Office and the Byram Township Police Department in New Jersey on this case.
God rest this patriot's soul. Our nation is better because he saw fit to serve. May his family find solace.
I hope all those called to comment are kind, sympathetic to this young man’s family and friends. I for one am filled with sympathy for all involved.
