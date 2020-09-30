NATURAL BRIDGE — Two teenagers were found by first responders after they had been together and missing for more than 24 hours.
Bree L. Shultz, 14, of Cape Vincent, and Jacob T. House, 17, of Natural Bridge, intentionally left together on an ATV at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They weren’t dressed for rain or decreasing temperatures, and the 14-year-old was considered to possibly be in danger.
First responders got a jump on searching for the pair shortly after they went missing. Several dozen officers alone took part, as well as firefighters from multiple agencies and members of the public calling in with information.
With drones in the air, the search lasted for nearly 16 hours — extending beyond Natural Bridge — until it was put on hold at about 11 p.m. There isn’t much a heavy search can do when it gets dark. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has the ability to track phones, but they didn’t have that luxury in this case since any possible electronics were left behind.
On-duty patrols were aware of the missing teens overnight, but there were no sightings.
The heavy search started again at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, which is when the sheriff’s office was given a possible location for the two teens by a member of the public.
Law enforcement converged on the location and found the teens safely. He said they were evaluated by EMTs and appeared to be in good health.
Det. Benjamin K. Timerman said he couldn’t comment on whether there would be potential criminal charges, but he did say it is not suspected that there was a kidnapping. He also couldn’t comment on where the teens were located besides saying in the town of Wilna, nor could he comment on why the 14-year-old was potentially in danger.
Mr. Timerman said the sheriff’s office appreciated the help from the community.
