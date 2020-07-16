MEXICO — David Clark, 31, of Mexico, was charged Thursday by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny in connection with the Wednesday robbery of Key Bank, 3283 Main St.
According to police, Mr. Clark passed a note at the bank to a teller demanding money from the drawer. No weapon was reportedly displayed.
Mr. Clark allegedly took off with $2,151, of which $1,588 has been recovered.
Mr. Clark was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on Thursday afternoon and was released on his own recognizance.
State police and the Oswego Police Department assisted in the investigation.
