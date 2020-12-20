A 20-year-old Fort Drum soldier, who was reported missing Saturday, has been found dead.
According to a statement released Sunday by The Army Criminal Investigation Division, foul play is suspected.
In a release Sunday morning, Fort Drum’s public affairs office announced that Cpl. Hayden A. Harris, 20, was found after a multi-state search.
Cpl. Harris, who was posthumously promoted to that rank and awarded the Army Commendation Medal, was last heard from between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday. His unit, C Troop, 1-89 Calvary, Fort Drum, reported him missing just hours after losing contact.
Authorities are still investigating the death.
According to the Army CID, he was meeting with someone in Watertown for a vehicle transaction before his death, and was driving into town in his 2016 Ford Mustang coupe when he was last seen. Cpl. Harris’ vehicle has been recovered by law enforcement.
As the investigation continues, members of the Fort Drum community, and Cpl. Harris’ family, are mourning his death.
“We are devastated,” said Brigadier Gen. Brett T. Funck, acting senior commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division. “It was well known here that Corporal Harris was a great soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and family, I hear again and again how he was also, and most importantly, a really wonderful, caring person.”
Cpl. Harris, who is from Guys, Tennessee, joined the Army in March 2019. After training at Fort Benning, Georgia, he arrived to Fort Drum in July 2019.
His awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. He graduated Air Assault School in 2019.
“Corporal Harris had excellent teammates in the 1-89 Cavalry Regiment. I am proud of their quick action and hope that they can find some comfort in knowing they ultimately helped law enforcement officers locate Corporal Harris and greatly empowered the investigation into his disappearance,” Funck said.
Several police agencies in multiple states assisted with the investigation. There was also an incredible response on social media and from news stations in an effort to share Corporal Harris’s picture when his whereabouts were unknow, the general said.
“We are grateful to everyone who shared his picture or said a prayer for his safe return, and we ask that you continue to tell the story of this great soldier, and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers, as we will,” Gen. Funck said.
“Our community is far-flung but close-knit. And in very tough times like this, we are especially grateful for the incredible relationships we have with our families, our friends, our community, and our partners,” he said.
Cpl. Harris is survived by his mother, father and sister.
The Army CID is working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Sussex County Prosecutors Office and the Byram Township Police Department in New Jersey on this case. No further information will be released at this time.
The Army CID is asking that those with information about this investigation contact them or their local police department. The Fort Drum Army CID office can be reached at 315-772-9459, and Fort Drum Military Police can be reached at 315-772-7770.
Anonymous reports can be submitted to www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.
(2) comments
God rest this patriot's soul. Our nation is better because he saw fit to serve. May his family find solace.
I hope all those called to comment are kind, sympathetic to this young man’s family and friends. I for one am filled with sympathy for all involved.
