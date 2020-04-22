WATERTOWN — Police are trying to locate an individual who is believed to be involved with a shooting on Meadow Avenue on Tuesday night.
At around 9:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to Meadow Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Upon further investigation, it appears a firearm was shot once during a domestic incident. The suspect apparently shot the weapon somewhere on the avenue then fled the scene in a vehicle with multiple other people, said Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr.
No one was injured in the shooting, and no arrests have been made, he said. The suspect is known and police, who are trying to locate him. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 315-782-2233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.