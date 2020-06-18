WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has released an accusatory report against Nicole M. Lacey, which says her boyfriend at the time, Jared C. Cook, suffered fatal head injuries after she allegedly struck and ran over him with her vehicle in May 2018.
Ms. Lacey, 29, Black River, was arrested on Thursday after a two-year investigation by the sheriff’s office.
According to the accusatory report, on May 30, 2018, Ms. Lacey dialed 911 and told dispatchers she found Mr. Cook injured on the ground outside their house at 38875 County Route 25 in the town of Antwerp. Mr. Cook was diagnosed with a serious head injury and flown to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. He was later taken off life support on June 3. He died at the age of 28.
The report states it was later determined that Mr. Cook’s fatal injury was consistent with blunt force trauma of the head due to a car-pedestrian collision. Ms. Lacey’s vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Impala sedan, was scuffed, scraped and smudged on the undercarriage and passenger side, which allegedly displayed evidence of a collision.
Ms. Lacey was charged with first-degree manslaughter and was arraigned virtually Thursday morning before being released on her own recognizance with a ticket to appear before county court on Tuesday, June 30.
So she's available now!
Hmmm, I thought they did away with police???
Ya, republicans are always saying gobment is too big so to save taxpayers money they are getting rid of the police. Darn freeloaders I wish they would hurry up.
