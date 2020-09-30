WATERTOWN — Two teenagers who went missing in the Natural Bridge area Tuesday morning have been found safe, according to Benjamin K. Timerman, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Bree L. Shultz, 14, of Cape Vincent, and Jacob T. House, 17, of Natural Bridge were last seen early Tuesday morning in Natural Bridge operating an olive green 2000 Honda Recon 250. The sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday morning they had been found safe.
It was reported by the sheriff’s office Tuesday evening that their disappearance appeared intentional.
