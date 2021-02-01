OGDENSBURG — Two arrests have been made as city police continue to investigate gunshots heard Sunday night at a residence on the city’s west side near Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
While responding to an incident on the 800 block of New York Avenue at about 9 p.m., officers received several complaints of gunshots about a half-mile away near the corner of Ogden Street and Mansion Avenue. According to a news release issued by Ogdensburg police shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, the gunshots stemmed from the New York Avenue incident.
A search warrant was executed at 325 Mansion Ave., where two residents were arrested.
Christian R. Gonzales, 28, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. Deserrea M. Deloney, 29, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Morghan L. Houck, who lives across the street at 400 Mansion Ave. with her 2-year-old daughter and husband, said she was sitting on her couch watching television at about 9:20 p.m. when she heard what she believed to be eight to 10 shots.
“I was completely terrified,” she said Monday morning. “It was so close I thought my house was the one being shot at.”
Mrs. Houck said she and her daughter were the only ones home in their downstairs apartment at the time, as her husband works on the road and had left at about 7 p.m.
Dropping to the floor “instantly,” Mrs. Houck crawled to her sleeping daughter’s bedroom, where she called her mother and held her daughter on the floor.
Police vehicles, Mrs. Houck said, arrived shortly after she called her mother, and remained on the street until about 3 a.m.
“I used to feel safe on this street,” Mrs. Houck said, adding that she’s lived in the building, owned by her parents, for about a year. “Now I’m nervous to even go outside honestly.”
State police, U.S. Border Patrol and St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies assisted city officers. The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.
Anyone with information should contact the city police detective unit at 315-393-1555.
