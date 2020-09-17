WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was arrested Thursday following an hour-long standoff with police earlier that afternoon.
Shortly before noon, city police responded to 809 Bronson St., where Nicholas W. Mcknight, 27, of that address, had allegedly been on the phone with an officer when he made a broad threat against law enforcement and said he had a firearm, said Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. Mr. Mcknight ended up exiting the house peacefully.
City police later said that Mr. Mcknight would not allow parole officers into his residence to perform a mandated house check as a condition of his community supervision. His threatening that he had a gun further hindered officers’ entry into the house.
Shortly after his alleged threat, several officers responded to the scene, set up a perimeter and closed off the street. Police were able to reach a family member of the man inside, who lived down the street.
The family member, apparently the father of Mr. Mcknight, spoke with him over the phone. A negotiator on the scene also made contact.
After about 50 minutes, Mr. Mcknight came out with his arms raised and was securely taken into custody. It appears there were no other people inside the house. At no point was there a display of weapons from the suspect.
Mr. Mcknight later Thursday afternoon was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. A search warrant found no firearms in the house.
He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Watertown City Court and turned over to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
(1) comment
Glad it worked out. Kudos to the WPD.
