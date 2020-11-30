FELTS MILLS — A man who was shot early Saturday morning remains in critical condition, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, with no arrests having been made.
At about 2:44 a.m., sheriff’s deputies and state police responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Circle K convenience store in West Carthage. The 35-year-old man was taken in a helicopter to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, and was being treated for a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The sheriff’s office says he’s in critical, but stable, condition at this time. The victim’s name is being withheld.
Sheriff’s deputies came to the conclusion that the shooting most likely took place at the victim’s home, 24379 Main St., Felts Mills.
Later Saturday morning, deputies taped off the home and a single hole could be seen in a first-floor window facing the street. Most neighbors in the area said they didn’t hear anything like a gunshot, including the neighbor next door and others across the street.
In a Monday afternoon news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies found evidence corroborating a shooting.
Law enforcement says the danger to the public is considered minimal at this time, as it appears the victim was specifically targeted.
Assisting the sheriff’s office and state police were Carthage police, Carthage ambulance and the LifeNet helicopter resource.
The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when available. Those with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-786-2601.
