WATERTOWN — A Watertown chiropractor is facing a sexual abuse charge for allegedly touching a female patient inappropriately.
State police charged Dr. Daniel E. Morgan, 36, Watertown, on Wednesday with third-degree sex abuse.
According to state police, Dr. Morgan is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient during a chiropractic appointment at Morgan Osteopathic Medicine, 21101 Route 12F.
Dr. Morgan was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town Court on Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.