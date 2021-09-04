WATERTOWN — Kendra L. Hull, 23, of 657 Olive St. 3, was charged by city police with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.
Ms. Hull is alleged to have deprived her dog of necessary food and water for roughly a week. She was arrested on Thursday and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Kevin T. Ferguson, 43, of 202 N. Rutland St. Upper, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Ferguson allegedly violated the order after going to the protected party’s residence. He was arrested on Thursday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
