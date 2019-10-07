WATERTOWN — A Watertown man allegedly involved in two Haley Street crashes on Sept. 26, including one that caused a power outage, faces charges.
City police arrested Joseph V. Black, 54, on Oct. 7 and charged him with misdemeanor falsely reporting an incident, two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and two counts of moving from a lane unsafely.
Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said Mr. Black lied to officers about his vehicle being stolen on the day of the accident, when he was behind the wheel. While travelling from Myrtle Avenue on Sept. 26, Mr. Black allegedly struck a utility pole, which caused as many as 390 National Grid customers to lose power for several hours, then hit a parked vehicle before driving away at about 3 a.m.
Mr. Black is to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.