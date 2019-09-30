WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly choking and woman and being found in possession of 15.74 grams of methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of heroin and 45 plastic bags commonly used to package them.
City police charged George D. Robinson Jr., 36, of 604 Pine St., with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, felony second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, felony and misdemeanor third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 1:24 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Police said Mr. Robinson chocked Ravan Frangione after grabbing her by the neck and pushing her against the dresser. He also allegedly had 56 tablets of Clonazepam, a schedule four controlled substance.
Mr. Robinson was held pending arraignment in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.