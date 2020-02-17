WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly grabbing a 7-year-old boy by the neck, pushing him against the wall and choking him.
City police arrested Thomas H. Tibbles Jr., 24, of 420 W. Mullin St., and charged him with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and endangering the welfare of a child at 12:49 p.m. Saturday at 100 Willow St.
Police said in addition to holding the boy against the wall and choking him, Mr. Tibbles pushed the child to the ground when the child tried to walk away.
Mr. Tibbles was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court. An order of protection has been sought after for the victim and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.