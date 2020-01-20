WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly choking a woman and slapping her in the face several times during a domestic incident on Saturday.
City police charged Anthony Lugo, 28, of 1214 Superior St., apt. A-6, with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and second-degree harassment, a violation, at 11:06 a.m. at a residence.
Mr. Lugo was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.