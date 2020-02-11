WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly damaging a woman’s picture frame action figure and door during a domestic incident on Sunday.
City police arrested Devin Michael E. R. Merritt, 24, of 333 Arlington St., and charged him with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief at 9:41 p.m. at 740 State St.
Mr. Merritt was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court. The victim, Chelsea E. Dugan-Smith, requested a stay away order of protection.
