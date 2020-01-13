WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after police found him in possession of a Glock 19 handgun, three Glock magazines and an electronic stun gun with three cartridges.
City police arrested Brandon W. Freeman, 30, of 1124 Harrison St., and charged him with three counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felony criminal possession of a firearm and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon at 1:35 a.m. Saturday at residence.
Mr. Freeman was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court.
