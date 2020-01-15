WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after police allegedly found him to have a pair of brass knuckles in his car.
City police charged Andrew F. Malette, 28, of 639 Mundy St., lower apartment, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon at 11:08 a.m. Saturday at 114 Eastern Boulevard.
Mr. Malette was released and will appear in City Court at a later date.
