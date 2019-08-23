WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly possessing 50.88 grams of marijuana on Friday.
City police charged Tyren D. Gomez, 17, of 831 Washington St., apt. 5, with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana at 8 p.m. at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building after he turned himself in.
Mr. Gomez was given an appearance ticket to city court.
