WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly possessing about 20 small packages of heroin in a black box.
City police charged Zebulon W. Mosher, 32, of 377 W. Main St., Apt. 2, with felony criminal-possession of a controlled substance at 9:51 a.m. Friday at the Jefferson County Office Buildings, 175 Arsenal St.
Mr. Mosher was released with an appearance ticket to City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.