WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly striking another man in the face with a two-foot long piece of wood, causing swelling and bruising to his left eye.
City police charged Jesse J. Sheltray, 28, 689 Mill St., with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon at 11:16 p.m. Sunday at 689 Mill St.
Mr. Sheltray was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court.
