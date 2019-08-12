WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly holding a knife to a woman’s throat on July 22.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ahmed A. Gbakamara, 19, of 594 Merlin Ave., and charged him with second-degree menacing at 8:48 a.m. Sunday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Mr. Gbakamara was given an appearance ticket to town court.
