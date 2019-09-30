WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly repeatedly calling Watertown City High School and threatening to hurt any staffers he encountered on Sept. 20.
City police charged George E. Bullocks III, 19, of 318 Waltham St., with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment at 1:43 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Mr. Bullocks was arrested on a warrant and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
