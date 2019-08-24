Watertown man accused of selling stolen iPhone
WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly punching the rain guard on the window of someone’s car during a domestic incident Sunday.

City police charged Travis C. Johnson, 30, of 129 N. Orchard St., with fourth-degree criminal mischief at 11:30 p.m. at 418 Arsenal St.

Mr. Johnson was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.

