WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly repeatedly pushing a woman against a door during a domestic incident.
City police charged Simbarashe Damba, 22, of 808 Burchard St., apt. 8, with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment at 1:42 a.m. Monday at Samaritan Medical Center.
Police said in addition to pushing Kelicia Asante against the door, Mr. Damba twisted her package of cigarettes.
Mr. Damba was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court. The victim has requested a stay away order of protection.
