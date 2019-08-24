Watertown man accused of selling stolen iPhone

WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly selling an iPhone that belonged to someone else for $120 using a kiosk on June 13 at Walmart.
City police charged Travis C. Snyder 32, of 695 Mill St., with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Mr. Snyder was held at the Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
