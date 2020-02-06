WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly shoving a woman in a wall several times, holding her over his shoulder and pinning her to a bed during a domestic dispute on Saturday.
City police arrested Daniel S. Lose, 31, of 715 Hancock St., and charged him with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful imprisonment, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment, a violation, at 1:35 a.m. at residence.
Police said in addition to shoving her and holding her down, Mr. Lose took Fernanda Lose’s cellphone away, preventing her from calling police.
Mr. Lose was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court. The victim has been seeking a stay away order of protection.
