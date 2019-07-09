WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly pushing a teenage boy, which caused him to fall and hit his head.
City police charged Raymond S. Beutel, 50, of 115 Iroquois Ave. W., with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child at 6:31 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Police said Mr. Beutel violated an order of protection when he shoved the 15-year-old boy.
Mr. Beutel was held pending arraignment in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.