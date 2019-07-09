WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly spitting bloody saliva at a city police officer and damaging a sign on Friday.
City police charged Charles W. Howard Jr., 51, of 232 W. Main St., Apt. 31A, with second-degree harassment at 9:20 p.m. Friday at 100 W. Main St.
Police said in addition to harassing the officer, Mr. Howard struck the building project sign in front of Hilltop Towers, 113 W. Main St., which caused a deep gash in it.
Mr. Howard was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $500 bail.
