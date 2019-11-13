WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a debit card from a woman’s wallet and using it to withdraw $100 from an ATM in August.
City police arrested Christopher M Comins, 33, of 27405 Washington St., and charged him with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny at 8:25 a.m. Friday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Mr. Comins was held pending arraignment in City Court.
